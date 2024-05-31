Orient Electric appoints Ravindra Singh Negi as managing director and CEO

Announcing the appointment, CK Birla, chairman, Orient Electric said, "We are delighted to welcome Ravindra Singh Negi as Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric. His extensive experience across industries and especially electrical consumer durables will be pivotal in guiding Orient Electric towards sustained growth. Under Ravindra’s leadership, Orient Electric will accelerate its journey to becoming a future ready consumer centric organisation. He will continue to build organisation capability and execution excellence towards growing all key businesses. I would also like to thank Deepak Khetrapal for his valuable contributions to Orient Electric during his tenure as Managing Director.”