Orient Electric appoints Salil Kapoor to lead its Home Appliances business

Orient Electric has appointed Salil Kapoor as business head, home appliances business. Salil will be based at the company’s head office located in New Delhi.
An industry veteran with more than two and half decades in consumer durables and Media distribution, Salil has held leadership positions at leading brands like LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV and Voltas. His previous assignment was with Voltas Limited where he was working as COO for the UPBG division and was leading Air Conditioners and other Appliances business.
Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Salil to the Orient Electric family to lead our Home Appliances business. He brings with him extensive experience and deep understanding of consumer durables industry which will help us to propel growth in our Home Appliances business.”
At Orient Electric, Salil’s focus will be on strengthening the product portfolio, increasing marketing effectiveness, improving service levels and ramping up the distribution network in the country in the next one year.
Salil will also be responsible for the expansion of other partner brands in small appliances which currently include De’Longhi, Braun and Kenwood in India. Orient Electric entered a strategic partnership with the De’Longhi Group in 2018 to market its products in India.
Orient Electric offers a wide range of home appliances including air coolers, water heaters and small kitchen and home appliances. It is one of the fastest growing brands in air cooler and water heater categories in the country and a dominant leader in major states in Northern part of India.