Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as Chief Executive Officer

Orient Technologies, an IT solutions and services provider specialising in innovative cloud and data management solutions for enterprises sector in India, has announced the appointment of Shrihari Bhat as chief executive officer (CEO) of Orient Technologies effective January 1, 2025. The appointment was approved by the board of directors at Orient Technologies in November 2024. Bhat brings over 25 years of leadership experience and is poised to drive the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and strategic development.

Advertisment

Holding a degree in Engineering and a Master’s in Marketing Management, he brings a strong academic foundation to his professional achievements. Before joining Orient Technologies, he served as division executive for International Markets at FIS. Additionally, he has held senior leadership roles at NCR and FirstData (now Fiserv), contributing significantly to their growth and success.

As CEO at Orient Technologies, Shrihari will spearhead technology transformation and business expansion in line with Orient’s vision to grow and evolve into one of the most influential players in the IT solutions and services landscape. Under Shrihari’s leadership, Orient Technologies will focus on expanding its service offerings, increasing customer value, and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Speaking about the appointment Ajay Sawant, chairman and managing director, Orient Technologies said, “Shrihari is a highly accomplished business leader and we are delighted to welcome him on our team. Shrihari has demonstrated a strong track record in building high-performance teams and executing strategic growth initiatives. He will be working closely with Umesh, Jayesh, Ujjwal and me to foster innovation and ensure our company’s success. His in-depth knowledge and industry expertise, combined with his visionary approach, will be instrumental in guiding the company as we continue to expand our presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

Boasting over 20 years of international experience, including a significant tenure in Singapore, he possesses a deep understanding of global markets, cross-border operations, and regulatory environments. This extensive perspective empowers him to scale innovative solutions across diverse regions, solidifying his reputation as a respected leader in the technology industry.

Speaking on his appointment Shrihari Bhat said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to the Board of Directors at Orient Technologies for entrusting me with this exceptional opportunity. As I step into this role, I am keenly aware of the responsibility and privilege that comes with leading a pioneering IT services organisation. My focus will be on empowering our teams to deliver exceptional solutions and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. I am committed to building a resilient and agile organisation that not only adapts to the rapidly evolving IT landscape but also leads the way in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data management. Together with our talented team, I look forward to delivering operational excellence, driving innovation, and creating value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”