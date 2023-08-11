Orientbell South appoints Saravanan Elango as Vice President of Sales

He will be responsible for leading a sales team.
Orientbell Tiles has announced appointment of Saravanan Elango as the vice president of sales. With a proven track record in sales leadership in the Building & Construction industry, Saravanan joins Orientbell Tiles to spearhead the company's sales initiatives in the Southern States.
Saravanan brings over 26 years of experience in the consumer space. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a keen understanding of the industry landscape and a strong customer orientation that unfailingly delivers remarkable results. His ability to build high-performing teams, coupled with his unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, makes him an invaluable addition to Orientbell Tiles.
As the vice president of sales, Saravanan will play a critical role in developing and executing sales strategies to drive revenue growth for Orientbell Tiles & build channel loyalty. He will be responsible for leading a sales team, nurturing strong customer relationships, and identifying new business opportunities to further strengthen Orientbell Tiles' position as a leader in the industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Pinaki Nandy, chief sales officer, expressed utmost enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Saravanan as our vice president of sales. His extensive industry knowledge and maturity make him a valuable asset to our leadership team. With his strategic vision and passion for excellence, we are confident that he will drive our sales efforts to new heights. We warmly welcome Saravanan and look forward to achieving unparalleled success together."
Saravanan shared his excitement about joining Orientbell Tiles, stating, "It is an honor to be part of an company with a such a rich legacy in the Tile industry. I have always believed in leveraging digital and I find the steps Orientbell Tiles has taken very inspiring. I am eager to lead a young sales team and contribute to the company's continued success by delivering exceptional value to our channel partners. Together, we will set new benchmarks in the industry and make tile selection a new experience in the Southern states."
Orientbell Tiles is confident that Saravanan Elango's appointment as vice president of sales will shape the company's growth trajectory in the Southern states. With Saravanan's leadership skills, industry expertise, and customer-centric approach, Orientbell Tiles will continue to exceed customer expectations, innovate in the tiles industry, and achieve more success.