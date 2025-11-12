Oriflame appoints Robert Bensoussan as new chairman

Oriflame, the Swedish beauty and wellness company, has announced Robert Bensoussan’s appointment as chairman of Oriflame Holding and Oriflame Investment Holding PLC. The appointment will take effect upon completion of the company’s ongoing recapitalisation process, expected later this year.

Advertisment

Bensoussan has experience in global consumer brand leadership, having served as CEO of Jimmy Choo, chairman of Feelunique.com, and board member at Interparfums and Lululemon. His background in scaling and restructuring premium brands positions him to guide Oriflame’s renewed focus on long-term growth.

Alexander af Jochnick will continue on the Board and remain actively engaged in shaping Oriflame’s strategy. “I am delighted to welcome Robert as chairman at this pivotal moment for Oriflame,” said Jochnick. “Having secured the terms of the recapitalisation, our focus is now on operational transformation and supporting our global community of Beauty Entrepreneurs.”

Speaking on his appointment, Robert Bensoussan said: “It is a privilege to join Oriflame at a time when the foundations for a sustainable future are being reset. The new investment from the af Jochnick family and long-term investors strengthens the company and provides a strong runway for growth. This will enable us to invest further in product innovation and in our Beauty Entrepreneur community.”

Anna Malmhake, CEO of Oriflame, said: “With the recapitalisation providing a stable platform and a de-levered balance sheet, we can now focus on accelerating our transformation plan. With Robert’s experience and the Board’s support, we aim to continue our legacy of innovation and empower our Beauty Entrepreneurs to thrive.”

As the company advances into its next phase, Oriflame continues to build on its model of purpose-driven entrepreneurship, with a particular focus on expanding opportunities across Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian markets.