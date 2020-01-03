Outbrain appoints Jainab Shaikh as Director of Sales

Outbrain, the leading discovery and native advertising platform on the open web, announced today that it has appointed Jainab Shaikh as the Director of Sales. This is a renewed role at the company as it enters a period of growth and transformation. In this role, Shaikh will develop and execute strategic plans to achieve sales targets and expand our Amplify Sales Business.
Prior to joining the team, Jainab Shaikh was with SVG Media heading the India business for Outbrain, where she was in charge of digital media advertising sales revenues across the organization’s client and agency networks for all product verticals.
“Jainab is joining Outbrain at a crucial time as we centre around enhancing and innovating,'' said Sandeep Balani, Head of India at Outbrain. “Jainab has an excellent achievement record and we are exceptionally eager to have her on board. She will play a key role in carrying out Outbrain’s endeavours in giving vital support of native advertising to brands and advertisers in India.”
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join the Outbrain team. It will be exhilarating to develop and initiate new sales strategies for increasing the revenue and the client count growth. Outbrain India has a profound supply network which will help the brands and advertisers to engage with the right audience, drive performance goals and promote their brands.”
Shaikh is one of India’s most veteran digital sales executives and brings over 13 years long experience in the digital media industry, having worked in this space for generating business in the Ad sales.