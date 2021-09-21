Outbrain India appoints Allen Sharma as Director of Sales

Previously, he was with ABP Network as Head - Digital Sales.
Outbrain, the technology company has appointed Allen Sharma as Director Sales for India Region. In this role he will responsible for carve out the next phase of growth in India. Prior to joining Outbrain, Allen worked as the Head of Digital Sales at ABP Network for around 2 years, where he was responsible for launching the brands & agencies business, as well as new products and revenue verticals.
A digital professional and sales leader with an experience of more than 12 years in the digital and broadcast media industry, in the past Sharma has also worked with Times Network as General Manager & Regional Sales Head: Content Marketing for 6 years, Bloomberg UTV, Network18 and9.9 Mediaworx