OYO appoints Ankit Gupta as COO for India & South Asia

Ankit Gupta, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia said, “I am highly inspired by the way OYO Hotels & Homes has been transforming the hospitality landscape across India & South Asia. The Frontier Businesses that include OYO LIFE, OYO Home and OYO Townhouse, Collection O, Silverkey hotel brands represent an opportunity to serve millions of people who are looking for standardised and quality living experiences whether for short or long term stays. I am deeply energized by the fervour and dedication of thousands of OYOpreneurs that are making guest and asset owner delight possible everyday, and I look forward to working with them to lead the Frontier Businesses to greater heights. ”

Ankit was born and brought up in Hyderabad, and lives in Gurugram with his wife Richa and his two sons, Aveer and Rishaan. In his free time, Ankit loves playing football, reading and travelling with family.