OYO appoints Ankit Gupta as COO for India & South Asia

OYO Hotels & Homes, the world’s leading chain of hotels and vacation homes today announced the appointment of Ankit Gupta as chief operating officer & SVP - frontier businesses, OYO India & South Asia. This appointment comes as a part of the company’s efforts to continue to invest in and attract world-class leadership, to drive innovation and growth in the company. Frontier businesses will comprise OYO’s self operated hotels (OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey), student housing and co-living and OYO Home businesses.
Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India & South Asia said, “Over the last six years, we have invested in building distinctive capabilities in the acquisition, renovation, and upgradation of different forms of real estate. This has helped us offer our patrons unique living experiences such as OYO LIFE, OYO Home and OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey hotel businesses while creating value for our asset owners. Today I am delighted to welcome an industry stalwart in Ankit Gupta to lead Frontier Businesses at OYO, that will further help us strengthen our capabilities and drive financial prudence with a clear path to profitability. I am excited about working alongside someone with the pedigree and gravitas of Ankit. His industry knowledge coupled with financial expertise will help us drive the next phase of sustainable growth for frontier businesses while remaining true to our core mission. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in OYO India & South Asia’s journey.”
Ankit is a proven professional with over 14 years of experience and is entrusted with the responsibility to strengthen and consolidate existing opportunities in the co-living, student housing, self-operated hotels, and rental homes businesses of the company in India & South Asia under the Frontier Businesses umbrella. He will therefore be responsible for leading OYO LIFE, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey and OYO Home in the country. He will be reporting to Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia.
Ankit joins OYO India & South Asia from McKinsey & Co where, as a tenured Partner. His experience entailed serving top tier real estate companies across asset classes (offices, retail, residential, hospitality) and across the value chain (development, sales, asset and property management).
During his 14-year-long tenure with McKinsey & Co, he served clients across India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and the US. In India, he was also jointly responsible for the marketing and sales practice and served multiple clients on growth above market average, margin enhancement and customer experience. He also led Business Analyst recruitment and experience management for the India office.
Ankit is an alumnus of IIT Bombay with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engg and Masters Degree in Computer Aided Design.
Ankit Gupta, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia said, “I am highly inspired by the way OYO Hotels & Homes has been transforming the hospitality landscape across India & South Asia. The Frontier Businesses that include OYO LIFE, OYO Home and OYO Townhouse, Collection O, Silverkey hotel brands represent an opportunity to serve millions of people who are looking for standardised and quality living experiences whether for short or long term stays. I am deeply energized by the fervour and dedication of thousands of OYOpreneurs that are making guest and asset owner delight possible everyday, and I look forward to working with them to lead the Frontier Businesses to greater heights. ”
Ankit was born and brought up in Hyderabad, and lives in Gurugram with his wife Richa and his two sons, Aveer and Rishaan. In his free time, Ankit loves playing football, reading and travelling with family.