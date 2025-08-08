Padmaja Joshi joins NDTV 24x7 as Managing Editor and Primetime Anchor

Padmaja joins as Managing Editor and Primetime Anchor on NDTV 24x7. She has worked both on the ground and in the newsroom, across languages, channels, and formats.She has worked both on the ground and in the newsroom, across languages, channels, and formats.

At India Today, she anchored the prime-time show People’s Court, oversaw day-band editorial output, and contributed to prime-time scripting, shaping stories with empathy and rigour.

At Times Now, she conceptualised, anchored, and produced Newshour Agenda at 10 PM, then took over India Upfront at 8 PM, both shows becoming slot leaders under her watch. She also ran the Output Desk, giving editorial direction to the entire channel during one of its most successful phases, marked by record viewership and big-breaking stories.

She led live coverage from the ground, including the West Bengal and Bihar elections, the Delhi riots, and Lok Sabha elections.

At the TV9 Network, she served as senior executive editor, anchoring In Your Interest on News9 - a long-form, editorially sharp departure from the conventional debate format and Adi and Parvah Desh Ki on TV9 Bharatvarsh. She seamlessly blended languages and formats, helming bilingual programming with conviction and consistency.

“Journalism isn’t about making noise. It’s about making sense. And NDTV, for me, has long stood for that kind of journalism — measured, meticulous, meaningful. I am excited to be part of that tradition”, said Padmaja Joshi on her joining.

Welcoming her to the newsroom, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief of NDTV, said, “Padmaja Joshi brings to NDTV an editorial steadiness that is increasingly rare — a blend of field instinct, newsroom leadership, and unshakeable credibility. She understands the rhythm of a breaking story and the silence it sometimes needs. We are thrilled to have her voice here.”