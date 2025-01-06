Page Industries names Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Page Industries, the licensee for Jockey and Speedo, names Karthik Yathindra as the chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2025. With over nine years at Page, Yathindra has played a key role in driving key initiatives. During his tenure with Page, he has held several leadership positions, overseeing areas of sales, retail, product, marketing and supply chain.

“I am honoured to take on this new role and lead such a talented team”, said Karthik Yathindra. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve established, driving innovation, and continuing to deliver value to our consumers, partners and stakeholders.”

“We are thrilled to have Karthik as our new CEO,” said Ganesh V S, managing director, Page Industries. “Having worked alongside him for many years now, I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our position in the industry and help us achieve our strategic goals.”