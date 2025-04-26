Paisabazaar co-founder Naveen Kukreja steps down

Naveen Kukreja, co-founder and CEO of Paisabazaar.com, has decided to move on after 11 years with the company. He shared the news in a LinkedIn post, thanking his colleagues, partners, investors, and everyone who supported him during the journey.

Naveen posted : "After 11 years of building and scaling Paisabazaar, I have decided to move on from the PB Fintech Group. With a deep sense of gratitude, I bid adieu to my colleagues, partners, investors, and well-wishers, and thank them for their trust and belief in me and the Paisabazaar team over the years. Building platform from scratch to reaching 50 million+ consumers, has been an incredible experience".

Naveen plans to start a new fintech venture along with his longtime colleagues, Gaurav and Sahil. He said they are excited about the future of fintech and want to make a positive difference in people’s financial lives.

Prior to Paisabazaar, Kukreja worked at Aviva, Capital One Bank, and also had experience with PolicyBazaar.