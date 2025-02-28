Paisabazaar names Santosh Agarwal as new CEO

Paisabazaar has appointed Santosh Agarwal as its new chief executive officer. Naveen Kukreja, who led the company for 11 years, is stepping back from day-to-day operations to take on a broader role within PB Fintech.

Starting March 1, 2025, Santosh Agarwal will report to Yashish Dahiya while taking charge of Paisabazaar’s business. In the short term, Agarwal will also continue providing guidance on the life insurance segment.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kukreja will oversee the transition over the coming months and remain on Paisabazaar’s board as a Non-Executive Director. Agarwal will also join the board as an Executive Director.

Vivek Audichya will step down as Paisabazaar’s chief financial officer at the close of business on February 28, 2025. Neeraj Tripathi has been appointed as the new CFO and key managerial personnel, effective March 1, 2025, following the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.