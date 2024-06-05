Palak Dani Mansotra takes the helm as chief marketing officer at Suraj Estate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mansotra was previously working as the chief marketing officer of Runwal Group.
Palak Dani Mansotra's appointment as the chief marketing officer at Suraj Estate marks a strategic move aimed at enhancing the company's brand visibility and driving revenue growth. With her extensive experience and expertise across crucial domains like branding, communications, digital marketing, and pre-sales, Palak is poised to lead Suraj Estate towards achieving its marketing and revenue objectives effectively.
Having spent over two decades in the industry and possessing a strong educational background, Palak is well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the real estate market and capitalise on emerging opportunities.
Suraj Estate Developers is a listed entity and has a distinguished reputation for crafting exceptional residential and commercial spaces in the South Central Mumbai region. Focused primarily on the value luxury, luxury, and commercial segments, the company is committed to delivering quality and innovation in every project it undertakes.
With Palak at the helm of marketing initiatives, Suraj Estate is poised to further strengthen its position in the industry, delivering inspiring spaces that resonate with the evolving needs and aspirations of its customers.