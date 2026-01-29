Palki Sharma steps down as Managing Editor of Firstpost

Palki Sharma has stepped down as the Managing Editor of Firstpost. The development has been confirmed to afaqs! by sources familiar with the matter, who also indicated that Sharma is set to begin her own venture.

Sharma played a key role in shaping the platform’s editorial tone and was instrumental in launching its prime-time show, Vantage. Beyond anchoring, she was involved in building the editorial team and strengthening newsroom processes.

Alongside the leadership change, Firstpost has brought on board Binoy Prabhakar as Chief Content Officer. Prabhakar is a senior editor with more than 25 years of experience across major media brands including Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, Moneycontrol, and CNBCTV18.com. He has previously led large digital news operations and is expected to guide Firstpost through its next phase of editorial growth.