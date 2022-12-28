Pallavi Chakravarti moves on from DDB Mudra Group

Prior to this role, she was working with Taproot Dentsu.
Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, West has stepped down from DDB Mudra Group.
She joined the company in 2021 as creative head-West. Chakravarti was also associated with organizations named Grey Group, JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi, India.
Prior to this she was executive creative director at Taproot Dentsu with a stint of over 1.5 years.
The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India, part of the DDB Worldwide Group. It offers capabilities from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, OMD Mudramax, Interbrand, Track, TracyLocke and DDB Health & Lifestyle.