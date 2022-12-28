Pallavi Chakravarti moves on from DDB Mudra Group

The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India, part of the DDB Worldwide Group. It offers capabilities from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, OMD Mudramax, Interbrand, Track, TracyLocke and DDB Health & Lifestyle.