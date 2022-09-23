Pallavi Mohan to head Marketing and Communications for Elan Group

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest boutique real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group’s bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities and conveniences. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group’s projects have been conceptualised on the "under one roof’ concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all retail and entertainment needs.