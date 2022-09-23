Pallavi Mohan to head Marketing and Communications for Elan Group

Pallavi will be leading the marketing and public relations for Elan Group.
Pallavi Mohan, a seasoned marketing and communications professional, has recently joined Elan Group as Head of Marketing & Communications. In her new role, Pallavi will be leading the marketing and public relations for Elan Group.
With over 20 years’ experience of driving marketing, branding and communications strategies across sectors from real estate, to luxury, to hospitality, to electronics, Pallavi has worked with leading brands including Samsung India, Philips, Target Corporation, Café Coffee Day, DLF Ltd., among others.
Pallavi commented on this, saying, "Indian real estate is undergoing a paradigm shift as a result of the pandemic. “I am excited to be part of Elan Group, at this point in time where there is a lot more to explore and execute in the real estate ecosystem. I am looking forward to working with Elan and driving some amazing campaigns"
Pallavi, with a rich and versatile marketing background, has led many national and international marketing campaigns that have accelerated business growth in her previous tenures.
Pallavi, has Masters in new age technology - Digital and Interactive Marketing from New York, USA, MBA from New Delhi, India.
Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest boutique real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group’s bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities and conveniences. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group’s projects have been conceptualised on the "under one roof’ concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all retail and entertainment needs.