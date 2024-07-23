Pallavi Patil rejoins Madison Media as VP– insights and strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pallavi will report to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH.
Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, announces the return of Pallavi Patil as vice president – insights and strategy. In her new role, Pallavi will report to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH.
With over 19 years of experience in data science, insights, and strategic planning, Pallavi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. She previously spent six years at Madison and has also worked with leading companies such as Kinetic Worldwide, Nielsen, and Kantar TNS. Before rejoining Madison, Pallavi was associated with Dentsu – Posterscope. Her portfolio includes handling renowned brands like Heinz, UTI Mutual Fund, Citibank, Vodafone Idea, MTS, Cadbury, Tata Motors, Audi, Levi’s, Samsung, Diageo and Google.
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Pallavi back to the Madison family. Her extensive experience and strategic expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients."
Pallavi Patil, VP – Insights & Strategy, remarked, "I am excited to rejoin Madison Media and look forward to contributing to our clients' growth and success through data-driven strategies and insights. It feels wonderful to be back and collaborate with such a talented and dedicated team.
In the past year, Madison Media has seen a remarkable trend with nearly 50 ex-Madisonites rejoining the company. This surge of returning talent reflects Madison's nurturing work culture, strong leadership, and exciting opportunities for professional growth. The agency's ability to attract back former employees speaks volumes about the positive experiences and impactful work environment Madison provides.
Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com, and many others. Madison Media is part of Madison World, a homegrown communication agency established in 1988.