Pallavi Patil rejoins Madison Media as VP– insights and strategy

With over 19 years of experience in data science, insights, and strategic planning, Pallavi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. She previously spent six years at Madison and has also worked with leading companies such as Kinetic Worldwide, Nielsen, and Kantar TNS. Before rejoining Madison, Pallavi was associated with Dentsu – Posterscope. Her portfolio includes handling renowned brands like Heinz, UTI Mutual Fund, Citibank, Vodafone Idea, MTS, Cadbury, Tata Motors, Audi, Levi’s, Samsung, Diageo and Google.