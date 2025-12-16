Pallavi Roy moves from Runaya Group to lead Kwality Walls India Comms & Corporate Affairs

The corporate communications landscape has seen a move as Pallavi Roy takes on the role of head of communications & corporate affairs at Kwality Walls India Limited. Roy announced her career transition via a heartfelt LinkedIn post, marking a move to a brand she has long admired.

Roy moves to the ice cream giant from Runaya Group (a Vedanta Limited company), where she served as the head of corporate communication. In that role, she was instrumental in developing the end-to-end communication architecture for the group’s diversified business portfolio, with a focus on strategic storytelling, brand narrative development, and enhancing corporate reputation across high-impact sectors, such as advanced manufacturing.

An integrated communications veteran with over a decade of experience, Roy’s expertise spans a crucial mix of domains, including automobile (Tata Motors), FMCG, and advanced manufacturing. She has a track record in CX (customer experience), ESG communication, and leading corporate purpose-led campaigns. Her background also includes a stint at MSL GROUP India, where she executed data-informed, insight-led strategies for top-tier brands.

A graduate in Mass Communication and Public Relations from the International School of Business & Media, Roy is known for her collaborative approach, working closely with C-suite leaders on executive visibility programs and internal culture-building initiatives. Her work consistently seeks to blend employee experience (EX) with external brand messaging to create cohesive, resonant narratives.

In her previous roles, Roy demonstrated a passion for using communication as a ‘force for good,’ conceptualising and executing impact-driven CSR narratives and sustainability storytelling.

Now at Kwality Walls India Limited, Pallavi Roy will leverage her experience in brand strategy and reputation management to build "meaningful stories" and "shape the next chapter" for the beloved brand.