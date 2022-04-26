Pallavi Singh joins Hero Motocorp as head of digital and consumer services

Her last stint was as marketing director at BMW India.
Pallavi Singh, former marketing director of BMW India, announced that her next stint will be at Hero Motocorp. In a Linkedin post, she mentioned that she would be involved with building the next generation EV platform and technology ecosystem.
She returns after a year-long sabbatical. Singh had stepped down from her role after almost two years at the automobile company. Announcing her exit in a post on LinkedIn, she had said she was taking a break to seek answers and reflect on new ways of doing work.
She said she took this decision because ‘she is cognisant of the fact that the world is changing fundamentally and radically across various domains and dimensions, especially after the onslaught of Covid-19’.
Singh created a website to announce that she would be on a sabbatical for the next year and focus on driving impact projects and initiatives for brands, start-ups and non-profit organisations.
She has worked with automobile brands for over 15 years. She joined BMW in 2019 and led their marketing communication, CRM, and product organisation. She previously worked with Morris Garages as the head of marketing for about two years. She oversaw the brand’s launch in India and was responsible for scaling up operations, brand communications as well as events.
She was with Harley-Davidson for around eight years in various positions in the marketing vertical. She was instrumental in marketing MG's first product, Hector, in India. She started her career with Yamaha Motor in the marketing division in 2007.