Pallavi Singh moves on from Vida World after leading customer experience and revenue

Pallavi Singh has moved on from her role as head of customer experience and revenue at VIDA World, marking the end of her tenure with the company.

Singh brings over a decade of leadership experience across automotive and mobility brands, with a background in marketing, digital transformation and customer-centric growth. At VIDA World, she led customer experience and revenue strategy, working across business, brand and consumer touchpoints.

Prior to VIDA World, Singh served as marketing director at BMW India, where she was instrumental in driving digital-led initiatives. Her role also involved unifying the end-to-end digital customer journey from demand generation to ownership.

Before BMW India, Singh was founding chief marketing officer at MG Motor India. As part of the founding leadership team, she helped establish the MG brand in the Indian market, and worked closely with global leadership on brand positioning and launch strategy.

Earlier, Singh spent over seven years at Harley-Davidson India, where she rose to director of marketing and was part of the India leadership team. Her work focused on integrated marketing, community building and brand IP development, including initiatives such as India Bike Week, Ladies of Harley and Harley Rock Riders. She began her career at India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. in marketing roles.

Singh has not yet announced her next professional move.