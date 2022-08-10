Pallaw Kumar joins Indian Express Group

During his tenure at ZEE Media, the success of the brand campaign, ‘Aaj Aapne ZEE News Dekha Kya?’ led ZEE News becoming No.1 National News Channel. In his numerous brand campaigns, ‘ZEE News Ab Desh Ke Kone Kone Tak’ and ‘Yes To India’ are particularly noteworthy. Abby Award winning campaign 'The Misunderstood Scoreboard', held simultaneously in India and Pakistan, set new benchmarks in outdoor innovations. He has also been instrumental in launching several national and regional channels of Zee Media Group. Pallaw has also been part of the Abby Award winning brand campaign 'Beti Hi Bachayegi' during his stint at 'Amar Ujala'.