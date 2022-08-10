Pallaw Kumar joins Indian Express Group

Previously, he was with Outlook Publishing as Assistant Vice President
The Indian Express Group has appointed Pallaw Kumar in a key role in the online division. In his new role, Pallaw will primarily be responsible for special projects, brand solutions, and strategic partnerships for the group's bouquet of online brands.
Graduated in International Business & Marketing, Pallaw brings with him 11 years of rich experience in brand & marketing management of leading electronic & print media brands.
Known for his in-depth research, detailed analysis and perfect planning, Pallaw is an expert in strategic campaigning. He has conceived and developed 360° campaigns and content strategies for the brands such as ZEE News, Outlook, Amar Ujala, UNICEF etc.
Prior to joining The Indian Express, he has been associated with Outlook Group as assistant vice president - brand & marketing. The national campaigns, 'Outlook Poshan 2.0' and 'Outlook Speakout' were particularly commendable during his tenure.
During his tenure at ZEE Media, the success of the brand campaign, ‘Aaj Aapne ZEE News Dekha Kya?’ led ZEE News becoming No.1 National News Channel. In his numerous brand campaigns, ‘ZEE News Ab Desh Ke Kone Kone Tak’ and ‘Yes To India’ are particularly noteworthy. Abby Award winning campaign 'The Misunderstood Scoreboard', held simultaneously in India and Pakistan, set new benchmarks in outdoor innovations. He has also been instrumental in launching several national and regional channels of Zee Media Group. Pallaw has also been part of the Abby Award winning brand campaign 'Beti Hi Bachayegi' during his stint at 'Amar Ujala'.