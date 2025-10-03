Panasonic elevates Narayan Kumar as CBO of newly formed PIDEIN

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has merged its Industrial Devices (INDD) and Energy Solutions (ESD) divisions to create Panasonic Industry & Energy India (PIDEIN). The move aims to improve agility, enhance customer experience, and align with the company’s long-term India strategy.

The consolidated entity will be led by Narayan Kumar, appointed as chief business officer (CBO). Previously Divisional Director of INDD, Kumar brings extensive experience in B2B domains and will report to Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, PLSIND.

Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, PLSIND, said: “The integration of Panasonic Industry & Energy India is a pivotal step in our journey to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders. By bringing together our Energy (ESD) and Industry (INDD) divisions under PIDEIN, we are unlocking new opportunities to innovate and deliver solutions that truly matter to our customers. With Narayan’s leadership and expertise, we are confident that PIDEIN will drive innovation, strengthen our market presence, and contribute to sustainable growth in India.”

Narayan Kumar, chief business officer of PIDEIN, said: “I am delighted to have been provided with an opportunity to lead the integrated PIDEIN business in India at a time when the country is at the critical inflection point of strengthening its position in the global value chain and emerging as a global manufacturing hub. The integrated entity brings together a host of device technologies including electronic, electromechanical components & energy solutions addressing varied customer needs in the Automotive (ICE & EV), Infra ICT, HVAC, Automation segments, thereby enabling our customers build products for a self-sustaining & greener future in India.



This integration strengthens our ability to collaborate, innovate, and deliver solutions tailored to the country’s evolving needs. I look forward to working with our teams, partners & customers to drive growth, innovation, and long-term value creation.”

The Industrial Devices Division (INDD) focused on electronic and electromechanical components such as passives, sensors, relays, BLDC motors, and automation products including PLC and HMI. The Energy Solutions Division (ESD) specialized in lithium-ion batteries, renewable energy storage, and energy management systems for EVs, homes, and industries.

The formation of PIDEIN reflects Panasonic’s goal of creating a customer-focused organization while contributing to sustainable and innovative solutions for India’s evolving needs.