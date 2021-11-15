Panasonic India appoints Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division

On the appointment, Fumiyasu Fujimori, divisional director, consumer sales division, Panasonic India said, “I am delighted to start my second innings in the India market by leading the Consumer Sales Division. My first stint here was in 2009 as part of Audio team, where I got an opportunity to gain market experience. I believe, this is a high-potential market that offers significant growth opportunities and as I resume my new role here I am looking forward to leverage this potential through strategic interventions and provide India consumers with a value proposition.”