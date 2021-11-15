Panasonic India appoints Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division

In his previous role, he was heading the global marketing for Imaging Business Unit based out of Japan.
Panasonic India – a diversified technology company, today announced the appointment of Fumiyasu Fujimori as divisional director, consumer sales division. He will be based out of Panasonic India headquarters in Gurgaon.
Fujimori joined the company in 1995 in Osaka, Japan; right after his graduation. In his career spanning 26 years, he has worked in various international markets such as China, Singapore and Thailand overseeing strategy planning, business development and marketing communications across business divisions of Panasonic. In his previous role, Fujimori was based in Japan, where he was leading the global marketing efforts for Panasonic’s Imaging Business Unit (Lumix, digital cameras).
Welcoming Fujimori to his new role, Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India said, “We are pleased to welcome Fumiyasu Fujimori to our team. It is an important time for Panasonic India as we strengthen our presence across consumer appliances and smart living solutions in India. Fujimori’s rich experience of working with Panasonic across many markets will certainly contribute to the growth of our business here in India.”
On the appointment, Fumiyasu Fujimori, divisional director, consumer sales division, Panasonic India said, “I am delighted to start my second innings in the India market by leading the Consumer Sales Division. My first stint here was in 2009 as part of Audio team, where I got an opportunity to gain market experience. I believe, this is a high-potential market that offers significant growth opportunities and as I resume my new role here I am looking forward to leverage this potential through strategic interventions and provide India consumers with a value proposition.”