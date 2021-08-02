Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as Chairman

Manish joined Panasonic in 2008 and has been pivotal in spearheading the growth and transformation of Panasonic India from a consumer electronics company to a technology solutions company. He had joined the organization as a marketing lead for Panasonic’s consumer electronics and home appliances division. In 2010, he was elevated to the position of director of sales and marketing, after which he became the managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012, and in 2016, he was moved to the position of CEO of the business. Prior to this, he worked with Haier, Samsung, and LG Hotline in the past. He holds an engineering degree from the Bhilai Institute of Technology.