Panasonic Life Solutions India appoints K V S Sanjay as VP and Head of Solar & EV Business

Panasonic Life Solutions India, a leading electrical solutions company has announced the appointment of K V S Sanjay as the vice president and head of the solar and electric vehicle (EV) charging business.

With over 25 years of experience across the solar energy and telecom sectors, he has held leadership roles at organisations such as Reliance, Luminous, Tata, and Airtel, where he led key projects in renewable energy and infrastructure development.

In his new role, Sanjay will lead the strategic growth and operations of Panasonic’s Solar and EV Charging business in India and select global markets. He will focus on expanding the company’s market presence and building strong partnerships to support its clean energy goals. His efforts will also contribute to Panasonic’s long-term vision of a greener and more sustainable future. At a time when India’s renewable energy and electric mobility sectors are growing rapidly, his appointment further strengthens Panasonic’s leadership in this space.

Welcoming him to the company, the leadership at Panasonic Life Solutions India shared, "We are delighted to have Sanjay on board. His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision will be key in scaling our solar and EV initiatives. We look forward to building a strong and future-ready energy portfolio under his leadership."