Pankaj Rai joins Publive as Chief Business Officer

Publive, the AI-powered Digital Experience Platform (DXP), announced the appointment of Pankaj Rai as chief business officer (CBO), effective immediately.

With almost 2 decades of experience in broadcast media sales and digital strategy, Rai brings a wealth of expertise in driving brand partnerships and revenue growth. Before joining Publive, he led business operations for WION and Zee Business as business head at Zee Media Corporation. He also held leadership roles at Zee Entertainment, spearheading ad sales and market expansion for flagship channels like Zee TV, Zee Cinema, & pictures across North and East India. At The Q, he played a key role in increasing top-line revenue and launching innovative ad solutions in the gaming and connected TV space.

In his new role at Publive, Rai will be responsible for brand sales, focusing on helping brands achieve content-led growth through innovative digital strategies and AI-powered solutions. His deep understanding of the media landscape and proven ability to drive monetisation will be instrumental in expanding Publive’s market presence and partnerships.

Manavdeep Singh, founder and CEO of Publive, commented on the appointment, saying, “ I am thrilled to welcome Pankaj as our new chief business officer. With the experience in driving business growth, strategic partnerships, and market expansion, he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of success.

His expertise will provide invaluable inputs as we accelerate our growth trajectory and enhance our commitment to delivering outstanding value to our customers and stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with Pankaj Rai and seeing the positive impact he will continue to make.”

Expressing his excitement, Pankaj Rai, CBO, Publive, added, “Publive is transforming the digital publishing ecosystem with AI-driven innovations. I am excited to join this dynamic team and look forward to helping brands unlock the true potential of content-led growth.”