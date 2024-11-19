Pankaj Rai quits Zee Media

According to sources, Pankaj Rai, the business head at Wion and Zee Business, has quit Zee Media. He was responsible for the growth of Zee Business and WION and also managed marketing, sales, operations, strategy, planning, and P&L.

Rai had joined Zee Media in 2024. Before that, he was the National Head at The Q and the branch head at Qyou Network. This was Rai’s second stint with Zee Media, Rai worked with the network for over 13 years between 2008-2019 in various roles.

Rai has also worked for brands like Mid Day and Shadi.com in the past. Rai’s next role remains unknown as of now.