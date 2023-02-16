Parag Milk Foods announces new senior-level positions

Akshali Shah, executive director of Parag Milk Foods, stated regarding the roles that “Tushar Nerkar and Pournima Surve, two highly accomplished professionals have the experience and commitment essential for producing remarkable output and have previously exhibited these capabilities through their longstanding working relationship. Inviting such youthful minds can bring a new outlook and divergent ways of perceiving things. We look for individuals with a high level of enthusiasm and visionary ideas, which are ideally found in younger generations. The fresh perspective and different approaches to problem-solving that they can bring to the business are instrumental. We endeavor to create a youthful and energetic workforce where every effort is witnessed and valued. We look forward to diversifying the team with promising young people and forming a youthful, talented stronghold in order to competently execute the procedures. ”