Parag Milk Foods announces new senior-level positions

Tushar Nerkar has been promoted as Head of Marketing and Pournima Surve as Head of Corporate Communications and PR.
Parag Milk Foods, the private-sector dairy companies renowned for its brands Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar is undergoing swift transformations in order to secure the most qualified personnel to open up more development opportunities and to bring out the latent potential of youthful individuals. The organization sets out on a new path to build a young and energetic team by bringing in new talent, expertise, and abilities.
The company has appointed Tushar Nerkar as the new marketing head to nurture young talent and bolster the development of India's most beloved dairy FMCG company. He has an impressive professional background, having held positions at Havmor Ice Cream and Jet Airways, among others. His Expertise in developing marketing communications tactics across multiple media will be invaluable to the team. He embarks on the new journey of becoming one of the Youngest Marketing Head in FMCG sector with proven brand building skills & developing impactful Marketing strategies. Born & Raised in Mumbai, a MBA graduate with Design Thinking skills is all set to take Brands of Parag Milk Foods to newer heights with his New Aged Marketing Strategies.
The company promotes Pournima Surve to the position of Head of Corporate Communications and PR with the goal of directing and forming the organization's communication strategy. She is committed to generating growth by successfully organising and optimising all communications to create a good image. She has practical knowledge and competence in Corporate Communications and strategic communications. She has been employed by Parag Milk Foods for more than ten years and has played a key role in developing and implementing the company's pan-Indian integrated marketing strategy. She has played an important part in delivering current marketing tactics to further strengthen the company's communication using her skills and knowledge of the business.
Akshali Shah, executive director of Parag Milk Foods, stated regarding the roles that “Tushar Nerkar and Pournima Surve, two highly accomplished professionals have the experience and commitment essential for producing remarkable output and have previously exhibited these capabilities through their longstanding working relationship. Inviting such youthful minds can bring a new outlook and divergent ways of perceiving things. We look for individuals with a high level of enthusiasm and visionary ideas, which are ideally found in younger generations. The fresh perspective and different approaches to problem-solving that they can bring to the business are instrumental. We endeavor to create a youthful and energetic workforce where every effort is witnessed and valued. We look forward to diversifying the team with promising young people and forming a youthful, talented stronghold in order to competently execute the procedures. ”