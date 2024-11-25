Paras Health appoints Aakriti Thakur as Head of Brand & PR

Aakriti Thakur has taken on the role of head of brand and PR at Paras Health, bringing over a decade of expertise in strategic brand management, public relations, corporate communications, digital marketing and business management.

She was previously associated with Healthians as a founding member and AVP - brand and marketing, where she played a pivotal role in its growth and market positioning.

In her new role, Aakriti is expected to continue her journey of excellence, leveraging her expertise to shape strategic communications and drive impactful initiatives in the healthcare space.