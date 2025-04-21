Paridhi Bhatiya, head of Ogilvy’s Content Force, joins Pepper

After spending just over seven years at Ogilvy, Paridhi Bhatiya has moved on and will join the content company Pepper as its national head of content, creative, and strategy.

For nearly the last four and a half years, Bhatiya was the head of the Ogilvy's Content Force, a specialised content production and marketing unit, where she shaped the agency's digital content narrative.

Anirudh Singla, CEO and co-founder of Pepper, said: “Paridhi brings rare energy—part creator, part strategist, all heart. She has built scalable systems, visionary teams, and cultural relevance at scale. As we build for the future of content, we need leaders who don’t just move with it—but charge towards it. Paridhi is that force, and we’re thrilled to have her steer what comes next.”

On joining, Bhatiya shared: “Content isn’t just a medium anymore—it’s the marketplace, the movement, the moment. At Pepper, I want to build an ecosystem that isn’t siloed—where content, creativity, and strategy aren’t separate verticals, but one agile, living force. We’ll build systems and people that are multi-skilled, culturally tuned, and ready to lead, not follow. This isn’t just a new role—it’s a new mission.”

Bhatiya brings nearly 18 years of experience, which includes stints at places like Tonic Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, and DigitasLBi, amongst others.