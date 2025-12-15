Parikshit Bhattaccharya takes on additional mandate as CCO at Propagate India

Propagate India, Publicis Groupe India’s full-stack digital agency, has elevated Parikshit Bhattaccharya to the role of Chief Creative Officer (CCO), expanding upon his current remit as CCO of BBH India. He will continue to report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate India.
In his expanded mandate, Parikshit will drive the agency’s creative vision, sharpen its digital craft and shape a culture that raises the ambition and impact of work across brands and platforms.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India, and Propagate India, said, “Propagate is entering an accelerated phase of growth, and Parikshit’s expanded role further fortifies our creative leadership at a time when the market demands transformative digital thinking. His strategic clarity, creative audacity and digital acumen will be instrumental as we scale our ambition and deliver business outcomes through digital experiences and narratives.”
Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India & Propagate India, added, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to craft the creative vision of Propagate in India. I look forward to collaborating with such a stellar team to help brands create serious cultural capital.”