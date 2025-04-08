Paritosh Srivastava appointed as CEO of BBH India

Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Paritosh Srivastava as chief executive officer of BBH India. This is in addition to his current role as chief executive officer of Saatchi & Saatchi India, Saatchi Propagate India, and a member of the leadership team of Publicis Groupe South Asia.

Advertisment

Paritosh will work closely with BBH India’s managing director and chief operating officer Himanshu Saxena, and chief creative officer Parikshit Bhattaccharya to further drive its strategic growth and strengthen the Power of One service offering to clients.

Joining Paritosh at BBH India is Snehasis Bose who steps into the role of group chief strategy oficer. Snehasis will continue with his existing mandate as group chief strategy officer at Saatchi & Saatchi India and Saatchi Propagate India.

With over 25 years in advertising, Paritosh joined Publicis Groupe in 2011 and has been instrumental in driving expertise across diverse categories—including Beauty & Personal Care, FMCG, BFSI, retail, alco-bev, consumer durables, auto, real estate, e-commerce, q-commerce, fintech, telecom and home furnishing among others.

Snehasis, a seasoned strategist with 25 years of experience, has been part of Publicis Groupe for over a decade. Known for his exceptional leadership and innovative approach, Snehasis has driven growth for notable brands such as Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Renault, Audi, Reliance Digital, Zepto, Nivea, among others.

Himanshu joined BBH India in 2022 with experience across global agencies and leading Indian companies in South Asia region, across the communication spectrum, including advertising, marketing and sales, market research, brand management, PR and digital & social marketing.

Parikshit joined BBH India as its CCO in 2023. He has led work on brands that include Apple, Airbnb, Adidas, Land Rover, HSBC, Nissan, Standard Chartered, Nestle, amongst others.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “These appointments underscore our commitment to strengthening BBH’s leadership and expanding its spectrum of capabilities. Paritosh has demonstrated strong expertise in delivering impactful business solutions through our Power of One model across multiple clients. I’m confident that in this role, supported by Snehasis, Himanshu, and Parikshit, he will further enhance the agency’s culture of innovation and strategic initiatives.”

Paritosh added, “I am excited to lead BBH India into its next chapter, alongside an exceptionally talented team. Our vision is to make BBH India an agency for tomorrow—where modern creativity helps brands navigate the complexities of evolving marketing landscape. We also aim to build an agency that fully leverages the scale and width of Publicis Groupe’s Power of One.”