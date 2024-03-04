Parle Agro ropes in ex-Nestle Ankit Kapoor as head of marketing & international business

Parle Agro has recently appointed Ankit Kapoor as the new head of marketing and international business. Kapoor will be based out of Mumbai joins the FMCG company from Ananta Capital, an investment management platform, where he served as the chief marketing officer for over a year. Prior to that, Kapoor had a successful stint at Nestle, where he worked for more than 6 years. His most recent role at Nestle was as the marketing head for confectionery and chocolates.

Ankit posted about this development via a LinkedIn post.