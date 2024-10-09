Partha Biswas is Tata Consumer's new president and head of RTD business

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has announced the appointment of Partha Biswas as president and head for its RTD business (erstwhile Nourishco Beverages). This is in line with the company's focus on strengthening and expanding its growth businesses.

Advertisment

Partha brings 20 years of experience spanning category leadership, business strategy and sales and marketing. Partha’s earlier role was in Viacom18 where he last held the responsibility of EVP and head of their largest entertainment channel. Prior to this he was chief operating officer at ACT Fibernet. He has earlier held significant roles spanning category development, operations and general management at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

On the new appointment, Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products said, “We are happy to welcome Partha to Tata Consumer Products. The RTD category is one of our growth businesses and Partha’s expertise will help us further scale up and accelerate the business and unlock the category’s potential.”