Partha Sinha appointed as President of The Advertising Club

The managing committee members have been announced at Annual General Meeting.
Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club today announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2021-2022, at its 67th Annual General Meeting. Mr. Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been elected to lead the body.
Speaking about the appointment Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club said – “It’s an honour to be able to serve as the President of The Advertising Club. We have a very powerful management team this year and we want to do some meaningful engagement with the advertising, media and marketing community. Last 16 months have been really difficult for the fraternity and we would like to ensure that we work closely with everyone to get some of the mojo back. Our primary focus will remain excellence. We will celebrate excellence, train people to create excellence and create forums where people can exchange thoughts and ideas around excellence.”
The below members were elected unopposed.
The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2021-2022 are:
· Partha Sinha : President
· Rana Barua : Vice President
· Shashi Sinha : Secretary
· Mitrajit Bhattacharya : Jt. Secretary
· Dr. Bhaskar Das : Treasurer
Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:
· Punitha Arumugam
· Vikram Sakhuja
· Ajay Kakar
· Debabrata Mukherjee
· Rahul Johri
· Aditya Swamy
· Pradeep Dwivedi
In addition, given below is the list co-opted industry professionals:
· Raj Nayak
· Sonia Huria
· Sidharth Rao
The below list of leaders will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:
· Avinash Pant
· Kartik Sharma
· Ajay Chandwani