Partha Sinha appointed as President of The Advertising Club

Speaking about the appointment Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club said – “It’s an honour to be able to serve as the President of The Advertising Club. We have a very powerful management team this year and we want to do some meaningful engagement with the advertising, media and marketing community. Last 16 months have been really difficult for the fraternity and we would like to ensure that we work closely with everyone to get some of the mojo back. Our primary focus will remain excellence. We will celebrate excellence, train people to create excellence and create forums where people can exchange thoughts and ideas around excellence.”