Partha Sinha quits BCCL

Partha Sinha has moved on from BCCL, Bennett Coleman and Company Limited. Sinha has updated his LinkedIn profile and stated that he’s now a senior business officer at a multinational company.

Partha Sinha is one of the most prominent figures in the media and advertising industry. As president and chief Brand Officer at BCCL, Sinha was responsible for driving revenue growth and overseeing the interaction between brands and content, leveraging his extensive experience in strategy and marketing.

Before this, he was the President at BCCL, focusing on revenue and brand-content synergy.

Sinha has a diverse background and has also served at companies such as Citibank and has held senior marketing roles at top advertising and media firms, including Ogilvy, Zee, Publicis, BBH, and McCann Worldgroup.

Besides, he is also the Chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Partha Sinha also serves on the advisory board of The Ad Club.