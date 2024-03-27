Partho Banerjee to helm marketing and sales as Maruti shuffles leadership

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With the new leadership it aims to prepare for its growth objectives in the next financial year.
According to a regulatory filing, with effect from April 1, 2024, Maruti Suzuki, an automaker in India, will change its senior management staff. Partho Banerjee will lead marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India. Sandeep Raina, Tarun Aggarwal, CV Raman, Shashank Srivastava, and seven additional members have been moved to the new management committee.
CV Raman was moved to the member executive committee from his head-engineering role, and Shashank Srivastava was moved from his head marketing & sales post to the same group. After 34 years with MSIL, Tarun Aggarwal is currently the executive officer and head of the 'Powertrain' vertical.
From his current position as EVP and head of product development and cost & program management, Sandeep Raina has been named head-product planning.
Rajesh Uppal has been promoted from head HR and IT to member executive committee, and Ram Suresh Akella is now the executive officer in the marketing vertical. Salil B. Lal is assigned as head of human resources, and Manoj Gautam as head of IT.
With Rahul Bharti becoming head- corporate affairs, Deepak Thukral becoming head of supply chain, and Sunil Kakkar becoming head of corporate planning, these changes have been made. Following its meeting, Maruti Suzuki reorganised its senior management team in order to get ready for the next financial year's growth objectives.