Pavan Nagpal is Asian Paints’ new brand manager of digital

Pavan Nagpal has joined Asian Paints as brand manager of digital. His updated LinkedIn profile tells us he joined the paints major in August this year (2021) and that he is “leading the Digital and Social Media Marketing efforts at Asian Paints.”
Before this move, Nagpal spent nearly four and a half years at Kinnect, an integrated creative and media agency, where his last-known designation was of a senior account manager.
With a career spanning a decade, Nagpal has worked at places such as Flarepath Digital, Local Banya, GourmetItUp, BigRock, among other places.