Pawan Sarda joins Wingreens as CMO and D2C head

Packaged foods and beverages company Wingreens Group has appointed Pawan Sarda as its CMO and D2C head. Last week, Sarda had announced that he is moving on from Future Group where he was the Group CMO- digital, marketing and e-commerce business.
Wingreens is backed by Sequoia Capital India, responsAbility, Investcorp, and Omidyar Network. The company sells sauces, mayonnaise, baked chips, herbs, seasonings, spice mixes, bakery mixes, a range of organic products across a range of brands.
In the past, Sarda has also worked with TATA value homes for over three years as its head marketing and product development in domestic and international market.