Pawan Sarda quits Wingreens; set to join House of Abhinandan Lodha

Sarda joined Wingreens World as Group CMO and Head of D2C eight months ago.
Pawan Sarda has moved on from Wingreens World. He will be joining House of Abhinandan Lodha as Chief Growth Officer. Sarda brings in about 24 years of experience as a marketeer to the real estate company.
Sarda joined the packaged foods and beverages company in July 2022 as Group CMO and D2C Head. Prior to joining Wingreens, he served as the Group CMO- Digital, Marketing & e-commerce business of Future Group India for six years. In the past, he has also worked with Tata Housing.
He joined Future Group as a senior executive in September 2000 and was responsible for handling marketing for Pantaloons. He became the senior marketing manager for Pantaloon Retails in 2006. In 2010, he became the Group's Chief Marketing Officer.