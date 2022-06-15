Payoneer elevates Gaurav Shisodia as country manager, India

Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced the elevation of two senior Indian executives to accelerate the company’s growth in the country and MENA region. Gaurav Shisodia, a seasoned banking and fintech professional has been promoted to the role of Country Manager, India where he’ll lead efforts to empower professionals and businesses through Payoneer’s Innovative cross-border payments platform. Prior to this elevation, Gaurav led the mandate for business development for Payoneer in the South Asia, Middle East and North Africa region. Simultaneously, Rohit Kulkarni has been elevated as senior vice-president with a mandate to grow and accelerate cross-border commerce for new growth markets in South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa Region.