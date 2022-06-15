Payoneer elevates Gaurav Shisodia as country manager, India

Rohit Kulkarni has been elevated as senior vice-president.
Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced the elevation of two senior Indian executives to accelerate the company’s growth in the country and MENA region. Gaurav Shisodia, a seasoned banking and fintech professional has been promoted to the role of Country Manager, India where he’ll lead efforts to empower professionals and businesses through Payoneer’s Innovative cross-border payments platform. Prior to this elevation, Gaurav led the mandate for business development for Payoneer in the South Asia, Middle East and North Africa region. Simultaneously, Rohit Kulkarni has been elevated as senior vice-president with a mandate to grow and accelerate cross-border commerce for new growth markets in South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa Region.
Commenting on the elevation, Gaurav Shisodia said, “India is a core & strategic market for Payoneer with immense potential for growth in cross-border commerce. In our 5 years in India, we have already supported over 4 lakh SMBs and individual freelancers to expand globally and realize their true potential. We are truly committed to enable Indian digital businesses that are “Making in India, for the world”.
Commenting on Gaurav’s elevation, “India is amongst the top 10 markets for cross-border ecommerce, and with Gaurav at the helm as India’s Country Head, we are focussed on building a ground-up team that enables businesses and professionals alike to participate in the digital economy by transacting globally as easily as they do locally”, said Rohit of the change in senior leadership.