Paytm appoints Jackey Kothia as VP, Marketing

Jackey Kothia has joined Paytm as vice president- marketing.
He announced this via Linkedin and wrote, “Looking forward to an amazing inning, again in the consumer tech space. This journey is going to be even more exciting, as the opportunity to reach, touch, and add value to every Indian is immense.”
Prior to this, he held the position of director - marketing, and partnerships at Tata Neu, where his leadership drove marketing efforts for distinguished fashion and electronics brands.
His trajectory includes a significant tenure at Flipkart, spanning nearly half a decade.
Commencing as senior manager of brand marketing, he ascended to director, brand marketing before departing.