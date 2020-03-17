Paytm appoints Premanshu Singh as Senior Vice President

Singh will have a business role in financial services vertical within Paytm and would report to Amit Nayyar, president- Paytm.
India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm, the brand owned by One97 Communications, today announced the appointment of Premanshu Singh as senior vice president. He will have a business role in financial services vertical within Paytm. Premanshu would report to Amit Nayyar, president- Paytm.
Amit Nayyar, president- Paytm said, “We are excited to welcome Premanshu who brings a wide range of experience in traditional industries as well in the digital ecosystem. As we deepen our presence in various segments of financial services, we continue to expand our leadership team to focus on multiple opportunities and possibilities that our Paytm ecosystem offers.”
Premanshu Singh, senior vice president said, "I am excited to be a part of a great entrepreneurial ecosystem. As India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy, building the next set of products and services for the end-user is going to be our focus."
Premanshu comes with over 17 years of experience with some of the top FMCG companies including ITC, Johnson & Johnson as well as leading internet and digital commerce companies. Prior to joining One97 Communications, Premanshu was the CEO of Coverfox for about three years. He has also served as Head of Marketing at Practo and head of Emerging Business, Sales Strategy and International at Shaadi.com. The nuances he brought into these businesses have helped these companies grow and expand. He founded an e-commerce venture a2zbaby as well. He has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and has done Executive Program from INSEAD.