Paytm appoints Premanshu Singh as Senior Vice President

Premanshu comes with over 17 years of experience with some of the top FMCG companies including ITC, Johnson & Johnson as well as leading internet and digital commerce companies. Prior to joining One97 Communications, Premanshu was the CEO of Coverfox for about three years. He has also served as Head of Marketing at Practo and head of Emerging Business, Sales Strategy and International at Shaadi.com. The nuances he brought into these businesses have helped these companies grow and expand. He founded an e-commerce venture a2zbaby as well. He has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and has done Executive Program from INSEAD.