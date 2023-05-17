Paytm elevates Bhavesh Gupta as President and COO

With the new position he will be leading verticals of lending, insurance, payments-online and offline, consumer payments and drive key initiatives including user growth, operations risk, fraud risk, and compliance.
Fintech giant Paytm has announced Bhavesh Gupta as the company's president and chief operating officer, according to a business update by One 97 Communications - which operates Paytm
Gupta previously was senior vice president at Paytm. With the new position he will be leading verticals of lending, insurance, payments-online and offline, consumer payments and drive key initiatives including user growth, operations risk, fraud risk and compliance, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges.
In 2020, he was appointed as CEO of Paytm's lending business. Gupta has 25 years of experience in financial services building businesses in payments, technology and analytics platforms, retail loans, digital lending, SME banking, retail banking etc.
Prior to joining Paytm in 2020, Gupta held multiple leadership roles including CEO of Clix Capital (formerly known as GE Capital), head of SME & business banking at IDFC Bank and was also associated with ICICI bank in various roles.
Gupta is a graduate from Delhi University and completed his MBA from Institute of Management Studies, Indore.