Paytm First Games appoints Vednarayan Sirdeshpande as Vice President Marketing

Prior to this, he was with WhiteHat Jr as Global Head of Brand Marketing.
Paytm First Games has recently appointed Vednarayan Sirdeshpande as Vice President Marketing. Vednarayan joins the company from WhiteHat Jr where he worked as Global Head of Brand Marketing for 10 months.
Prior to this, Ved worked with Discovery Ved as marketing head and was responsible for managing original content for the premium networks (Discovery Channel, Animal Planet & TLC). At Discovery he has executed some of the most talk-worthy marketing campaigns like Man vs Wild with PM Modi, Into the Wild with Superstar Rajnikanth.
Prior to Discovery Ved has 10 years of core marketing experience in e-commerce (Amazon India), FMCG (Mondelez International) and Advertising (Ogilvy) sectors across India and Asia Pacific, driving success in achieving the twin peaks of marketing – creativity and effectiveness.