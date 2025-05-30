Paytm names Sharad Gupta as AVP- Marketing Services (Gift Vouchers & Deals)

Paytm elevates Sharad Gupta as assistant vice president marketing services (Gift vouchers and deals). Prior to this, Gupta was working as the general manager.

He holds an MBA from Amity University and has over 10 years of experience in the internet, group buying, and e-commerce sectors. He has previously worked with startups such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Groupon.

Gupta thrives in startup environments and specialises in driving 0-to-1 growth journeys, with a strong focus on building robust teams and organisational culture.