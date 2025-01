Paytm Payment Services, a fully-owned subsidiary of Paytm, has disclosed in a BSE filing that Nakul Jain, its managing director (MD) and CEO, has resigned. Jain joined Paytm Payment Services in April 2022.

Prior to this role, Jain served as managing director of private banking, priority banking, deposits, and branch banking in India at Standard Chartered Bank.

He has also worked with organisations such as IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank.