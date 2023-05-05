Paytm ropes in Rahul Jain as General Manager - Marketing

Previously, he was with Ola as Associate Director of Marketing.
One97 Communications has recently roped in Rahul Jain as general manager of marketing. He joins the digital payments and financial services company from Ola, where he worked as associate director of marketing for almost a year. Jain posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Jain is an experienced professional with more than 15 years of working in the industry. In the past, Jain has also worked with Gaana, Stanza Living, GTB and Vibgyor Brand Services.