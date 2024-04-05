Paytm's CMO Sumit Mathur resigns to become the country head at Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As the country head at Glanbia Performance Nutrition, he will be responsible for managing the India and South Asia markets.
Sumit Mathur, former chief marketing officer of One97 Communications' Paytm, has joined Glanbia Performance Nutrition as its country head in India and South Asia.
Mathur has over an year of experience in managing equity, user growth, and profit and loss across B2C/B2B businesses. Before joining One97 Communications, Mathur was with Kellogg Company for over five and a half years, starting as director marketing in India in September 2017 and rising to senior director marketing in April 2022.
Mathur has held various roles at Hindustan Unilever, including area sales manager, senior brand manager, and category director in ice creams. Additionally, he is a member of The Advertising Standards Council of India's Consumer Complaints Council.