Paytm’s Jaskaran Singh Kapany moves on

Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Paytm’s head of marketing, is moving on from the organization, industry sources confirmed. Kapany joined the fintech cum mobile commerce company as VP - Marketing in 2015.
He has been responsible for making Paytm one of the top payments brands in India and has helped scale Paytm’s user base. He has also been instrumental in closing partnership deals with BCCI Cricket, IPL, etc. to take Paytm to the masses as part of a structured marketing strategy.
He has also helped build Paytm's Offline QR Payments/ Money Transfer/ Mobile Recharges/ Bill Payments businesses.
Prior to his assignment at Paytm, Kapany was VP, Marketing and e-commerce, at ICICI Prudential Life where he spearheaded all national brand-building and consumer initiatives. He also managed the company’s e-commerce business for a short while.
Prior to ICICI Prudential Life, he spent over 6 years at advertising agencies like Lowe Lintas and JWT having worked on consumer brands like Unilever (Rin), Godrej (Brylcreem, Nutrine), Standard Chartered Bank, Reliance Money, Baskin Robbins, Philips, De Beers (DTC), etc.